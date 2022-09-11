PayAccept Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $660,190.32 (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, PayAccept has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. PayAccept has a total market cap of $660,190.32 and $32,108.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayAccept coin can now be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.15 or 0.99878889 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036640 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

