PDT Partners LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $170.74. 5,196,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,594. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

