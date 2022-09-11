PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.25. 609,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,235. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

