PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 769,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

