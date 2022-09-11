Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,622 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $61,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,891,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.84. 17,509,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,016,446. The firm has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

