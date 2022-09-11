Phala Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.69 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $41.67 million and $10.69 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.08 or 0.99938027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,250,000 coins. The official website for Phala Network is phala.network. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data."

