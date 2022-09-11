Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,245 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PM traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,586. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

