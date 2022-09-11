Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $167,551.38 and approximately $10,069.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.03 or 0.07977727 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00174218 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023472 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00281124 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00734966 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00594171 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000976 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Pigeoncoin Profile
PGN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.
Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
