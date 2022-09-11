Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 46,765 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Tenable makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable Trading Up 5.9 %

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 979,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

