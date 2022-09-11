Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 59,810 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,977,000 after buying an additional 83,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $33.87. 3,033,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.