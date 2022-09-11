Pinz Capital Management LP Has $3.99 Million Position in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC)

Pinz Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Black Mountain Acquisition comprises about 2.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 1.30% of Black Mountain Acquisition worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,462,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

BMAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

