Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $1.21 Million in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of WesBanco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,777,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSBC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 140,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,877. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

