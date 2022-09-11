Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Cadence Bank accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.16. 794,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,090. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

