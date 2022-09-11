Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $985,000 Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 59.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti downgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,167. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

