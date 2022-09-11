Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $2.26 Million Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. MultiPlan comprises about 1.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period.

MPLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 1,177,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. MultiPlan Co. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

In other MultiPlan news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,626.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,626.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

