Piper Sandler Increases POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $19.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 572,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.