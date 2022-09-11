Piper Sandler Increases POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $19.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:PNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 572,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

