Pitbull Market Capitalization Reaches $23.87 Million (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Pitbull has a total market capitalization of $23.87 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pitbull has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull (CRYPTO:PIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull. Pitbull’s official website is pitbull.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

