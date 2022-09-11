PlayGame Price Up 0.8% This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $270,043.79 and $3,874.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.73 or 1.00004272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036618 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world.The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.