PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) PT Lowered to $51.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,002 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 845,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 779,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

