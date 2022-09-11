Po.et (POE) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Po.et (POE) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $90,872.47 and $722.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Po.et has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

