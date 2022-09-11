Polkadex (PDEX) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Polkadex has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $219,996.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00007359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.52 or 0.99868242 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036972 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex. Polkadex’s official website is www.polkadex.trade.

Polkadex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

