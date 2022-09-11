POLKARARE Hits Market Capitalization of $78,916.17 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, POLKARARE has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. POLKARARE has a market capitalization of $78,916.17 and $74,649.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE (CRYPTO:PRARE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official website is www.polkarare.com. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.

Buying and Selling POLKARARE

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLKARARE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLKARARE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

