PoolTogether Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. PoolTogether has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $27,886.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PoolTogether has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PoolTogether alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

About PoolTogether

PoolTogether is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PoolTogether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PoolTogether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PoolTogether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.