Popcorn (POP) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

Popcorn (POP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Popcorn has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Popcorn coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Popcorn has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $18,684.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00775791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.