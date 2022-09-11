Port Finance (PORT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109,856.00

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Port Finance has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Port Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Port Finance has a market capitalization of $82,185.35 and approximately $109,856.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,696.77 or 1.00308111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036698 BTC.

Port Finance Coin Profile

Port Finance (PORT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Port Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

