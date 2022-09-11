Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 2.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $109.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

