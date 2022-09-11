PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Holdings Cut by CPMG Inc

CPMG Inc lowered its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,269 shares during the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics makes up 64.1% of CPMG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CPMG Inc owned about 0.25% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $382,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 152,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ PRCT traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 592,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,356. The company has a quick ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 138.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

