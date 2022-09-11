Project Pai Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $344.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00610044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00253850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00052199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005210 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,451,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,360,298 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

