Project TXA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002432 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.36 million and $402,058.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00774173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015081 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019632 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
About Project TXA
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
