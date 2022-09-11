Props (PROPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,839.00

Props (PROPS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Props coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Props has a market capitalization of $606,899.99 and approximately $32,839.00 worth of Props was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Props has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Props Profile

Props is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2018. Props’ total supply is 703,259,045 coins and its circulating supply is 513,363,583 coins. Props’ official website is www.propsproject.com. The Reddit community for Props is https://reddit.com/r/PROPSProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Props’ official Twitter account is @PROPSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Props

According to CryptoCompare, “PROPS is a decentralized digital media network that rewards its users, content creators and developers, based on their contribution to the growth of the network. The PROPS token is a ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain and is to be used in their platform as a payment method. “

