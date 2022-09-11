Prosper (PROS) Price Tops $0.72

Prosper (PROS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Prosper has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $737,619.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002071 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000185 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

