QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Up 22.2% This Week

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $158,760.32 and approximately $73,674.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00775220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL.

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

