Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $108.44 or 0.00498444 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $23.90 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,720.60 or 0.99834370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is www.quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Quant?Quant is a cryptocurrency project that launched in June 2018 that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency. It aims to allow applications to operate on multiple blockchains through the creation of the first blockchain operating system.That operating system is called the Overledger Network and connects different blockchains using APIs. The operating system allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (called MApps) for their users.What is QNT used for?For developers to create a MApp on the network they must hold a specific amount of QNT tokens. These tokens power the Overledger Network and are used to pay for services developed on top of it. QNT is an ERC-20 token.Who created Quant?Quant says its technology is the brainchild of its cofounder Gilbert Verdian, who while serving at HM Treasury in the UK Government in 2009, and later as Chief Information Security Officer for a Department of Health in Australia “realised the full potential of DLTs [distributed ledger technologies].”The platform was also cofounded by Dr Paolo Tasca, an entrepreneur and digital economist specialized in distributed systems. Dr. Tasca has served as a special advisor on blockchain technology at the United Nations and worked with central banks throughout the world.Where can you buy QNT?Quant’s QNT token is being traded on major cryptocurrency exchanges, now including on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. You can find out more about which currencies QNT is traded against and on which platforms on our analysis tab.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.