QuickSwap Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.27 or 0.00292024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $20.70 million and $2.62 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,653.60 or 0.99945652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036602 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QUICK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange/#/swap.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

