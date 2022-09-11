Radicle Market Cap Reaches $91.04 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $91.04 million and $4.90 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00012196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
