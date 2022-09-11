Radicle (RAD) Market Cap Reaches $91.04 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $91.04 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00012196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
