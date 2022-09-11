Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0013 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002044 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

