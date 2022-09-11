Radix (XRD) Price Tops $0.0643 on Top Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $297.52 million and $1.63 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:XRD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

