RBF Capital LLC Acquires 11,490 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

APO opened at $58.11 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

