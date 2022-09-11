RBF Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $13,274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,106,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $8.01 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

