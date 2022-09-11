RBF Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after acquiring an additional 609,378 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

