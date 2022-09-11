RBF Capital LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after buying an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.