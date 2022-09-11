RBF Capital LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Up 4.5 %

RH stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $733.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.44.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.