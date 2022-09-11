RBF Capital LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 494.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721,340 shares during the period. Purple Innovation accounts for 0.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price objective on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,083 shares in the company, valued at $300,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $3.09 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $256.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.