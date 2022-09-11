RBF Capital LLC Sells 16,608 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,608 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

