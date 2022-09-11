RBF Capital LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 4.5% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $70,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.