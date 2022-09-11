Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

