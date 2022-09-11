RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.98% of RedBall Acquisition worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the first quarter worth $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RedBall Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBAC remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.