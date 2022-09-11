Rent the Runway (RENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 12th. Analysts expect Rent the Runway to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. On average, analysts expect Rent the Runway to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Rent the Runway has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RENT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 491,807 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 229,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

