Rentberry (BERRY) Price Down 27.5% This Week

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $75,883.66 and approximately $296.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,508.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00067102 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005445 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075789 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rentberry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.